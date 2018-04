zackmak Armada Join Date: Mar 2008 Location: Kitchener Posts: 653

Looking to buy MP Starscream 2007 Anyone selling a Masterpiece Starscream from 2007 ? It was an exclusive for Walmart, but there was also a 'USA Edition' sold by Takara in Japan in 2008 that was similar to the one sold at Walmart (even in the same packaging - but with an added Japanese sticker on the clear front).



Looking for either version. Loose and complete, MIB or MISB. Attached Thumbnails