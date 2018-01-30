|
Pop Culture Shock G1 Starscream Statue Sketches
We had previously reported that*Pop Culture Shock had acquired Hasbro License
to manufacture statues based on Transformers Franchise for this 2018. These statues will be cartoon accurate like Pop Culture Shocks Filmation He-Man series. Thanks to artist and designer Emiliano Santalucia on Facebook we have the sketches of*Pop Culture Shock G1 Starscream Statue. The images are a first early draft, but we can clearly see how they try to capture the animation look and style of the G1 Decepticon Seeker. Emiliano’s comment on the image give us some extra details too: “Much like with MOTU statues, its great fun » Continue Reading.
