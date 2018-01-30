Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Pop Culture Shock G1 Starscream Statue Sketches


We had previously reported that*Pop Culture Shock had acquired Hasbro License to manufacture statues based on Transformers Franchise for this 2018. These statues will be cartoon accurate like Pop Culture Shocks Filmation He-Man series. Thanks to artist and designer Emiliano Santalucia on Facebook we have the sketches of*Pop Culture Shock G1 Starscream Statue. The images are a first early draft, but we can clearly see how they try to capture the animation look and style of the G1 Decepticon Seeker. Emiliano’s comment on the image give us some extra details too: “Much like with MOTU statues, its great fun &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Pop Culture Shock G1 Starscream Statue Sketches appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
