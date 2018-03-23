Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,954
Paramount Pictures Presentation At CinemaCon 2018: Summer And Beyond


Hopes for a Transformers: Bumblebee test screening at WonderCon 2018 may have gone down the drain. But we have another Hollywood event that usually guarantee Transformers Live Action Movie Series content, on a movie year. As always, Paramount Pictures will host their annual ‘Summer And Beyond‘ presentation at this year’s CinemaCon. The event will take place on Wednesday, April 25th from 4:30PM to 6:00PM at the*The Colosseum,*Caesars Palace (Las Vegas). PARAMOUNT PICTURES INVITES YOU TO AN EXCLUSIVE PRESENTATION HIGHLIGHTING ITS 2018 SUMMER AND BEYOND Hosted by: Jim Gianopulos (Chairman &#38; CEO) and Kyle Davies (President, Domestic Distribution) This yearly &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Paramount Pictures Presentation At CinemaCon 2018: Summer And Beyond appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
