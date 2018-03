Paramount Pictures Presentation At CinemaCon 2018: Summer And Beyond

Hopes for a Transformers: Bumblebee test screening at WonderCon 2018 may have gone down the drain . But we have another Hollywood event that usually guarantee Transformers Live Action Movie Series content, on a movie year. As always, Paramount Pictures will host their annual 'Summer And Beyond' presentation at this year's CinemaCon. The event will take place on Wednesday, April 25th from 4:30PM to 6:00PM at the*The Colosseum,*Caesars Palace (Las Vegas). PARAMOUNT PICTURES INVITES YOU TO AN EXCLUSIVE PRESENTATION HIGHLIGHTING ITS 2018 SUMMER AND BEYOND Hosted by: Jim Gianopulos (Chairman & CEO) and Kyle Davies (President, Domestic Distribution)