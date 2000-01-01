Today, 11:31 AM #1 LostPrime Generation 1 Join Date: Dec 2019 Location: Vancouver Island Posts: 60 Ages 3 & UP has presales up for Earthrise Seeker 2-Pack



No sorry not the Coneheads but the Toysrus set that has been hard for many to track down the VOYAGER SKYWARP AND THUNDERCRACKER 2 PACK. Listed at $84.99 CDN.



https://www.agesthreeandup.ca/produc...cracker-2-pack Scheduled for third quarter 2021.No sorry not the Coneheads but the Toysrus set that has been hard for many to track down the VOYAGER SKYWARP AND THUNDERCRACKER 2 PACK. Listed at $84.99 CDN. Last edited by LostPrime; Today at 11:34 AM . Today, 12:24 PM #2 RNSrobot No I'm... doesn't. Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: Fraser Valley Posts: 2,743 Re: Ages 3 & UP has presales up for Earthrise Seeker 2-Pack Hey, that's terrific. I know it wasn't as hard to find as some but some folks still weren't able to snag it from TRU.



Exclusives can go fuck themselves is all I'm saying. Exclusives of core popular characters even more so. With a rusty null ray.

FEEDBACK THREAD

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050



"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!" __________________"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

