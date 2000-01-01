Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Ages 3 & UP has presales up for Earthrise Seeker 2-Pack
Today, 11:31 AM
#
1
LostPrime
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2019
Location: Vancouver Island
Posts: 60
Ages 3 & UP has presales up for Earthrise Seeker 2-Pack
Scheduled for third quarter 2021.
No sorry not the Coneheads but the Toysrus set that has been hard for many to track down the VOYAGER SKYWARP AND THUNDERCRACKER 2 PACK. Listed at $84.99 CDN.
https://www.agesthreeandup.ca/produc...cracker-2-pack
Last edited by LostPrime; Today at
11:34 AM
.
Today, 12:24 PM
#
2
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 2,743
Re: Ages 3 & UP has presales up for Earthrise Seeker 2-Pack
Hey, that's terrific. I know it wasn't as hard to find as some but some folks still weren't able to snag it from TRU.
Exclusives can go fuck themselves is all I'm saying. Exclusives of core popular characters even more so. With a rusty null ray.
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050
"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
