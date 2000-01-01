Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:31 AM   #1
LostPrime
Ages 3 & UP has presales up for Earthrise Seeker 2-Pack
Scheduled for third quarter 2021.

No sorry not the Coneheads but the Toysrus set that has been hard for many to track down the VOYAGER SKYWARP AND THUNDERCRACKER 2 PACK. Listed at $84.99 CDN.

https://www.agesthreeandup.ca/produc...cracker-2-pack
Last edited by LostPrime; Today at 11:34 AM.
RNSrobot
Re: Ages 3 & UP has presales up for Earthrise Seeker 2-Pack
Hey, that's terrific. I know it wasn't as hard to find as some but some folks still weren't able to snag it from TRU.

Exclusives can go fuck themselves is all I'm saying. Exclusives of core popular characters even more so. With a rusty null ray.
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
