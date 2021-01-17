Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,013
Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Spark Armor Bumblebee In-Hand Images


Thanks to 2005 Board member*Vector Oracle*for sharing in our board* images of the new*Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Spark Armor Bumblebee. This figure (together with Spark Armor Megatron) was found at US retail some days ago.*Spark Armor Bumblebee is a new combo which includes the previously released*Cyberverse Elite Class Bumblebee*but with a redeco of the garbage truck accessory that came with*Cyberverse Elite Class Grimlock. See all the images after the break and then sound off on the 2005 Board!

The post Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Spark Armor Bumblebee In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



