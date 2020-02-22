Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,267

New York Toy Fair 2020  Good Smile Company Bumblebee Movie Nendoroid Figures



Our coverage of*New York Toy Fair 2020 continues. Now we can share for you images of the new Good Smile Company Bumblebee Movie Nendoroid Figures that were on display. Nendoroids are cute and fun chibi-styled figures with several interchangeable faces or parts. They have been the most successful and well-known Good Smile Company product so far, and now Bumblebee and Optimus Prime (from the Bumblebee Movie) are the first Transformers characters to be released as Nendoroids. Check out the images after the jump and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



