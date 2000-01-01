Today, 11:43 AM #1 The7thParallel Crossover Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Toronto Posts: 1,491 7th's 2017 TFCON Thread Hey guys,



I'll be there on SATURDAY for anyone interested in meeting up! Though this stuff will be available for sale and shipping after the con, right now the priority will be for people going there to meet up.



All figures loose/complete with instructions unless otherwise noted.



Thanks!





MASTERPIECE:

Acid Storm (w/box) - $80





TITANS RETURN:

Fortress Maximus (stickers applied) with box and extra 3D printed ramps - $150

Voyager Megatron - $30

Voyager Alpha Trion - $15

Voyager Broadside - $15

Leader Optimus Prime - $35





COMBINER WARS:

Cyclonus - $10

Hound - $8

Prowl - $8

Wheeljack - $8

Offroad - $8

Mirage - $8

Ultra Magnus - $35





GENERATIONS:

Scoop w/Target Masters - $8

Hoist - $8

Skids - $8

Tankor - $5

Voyager Brainstorm (pre-fixed version) - $20





REVEAL THE SHIELD:

Hot Rod (missing missle for gun) - $5





HERO MASHERS:

Grimlock/Slug (Slag) /Swoop (Strafe) - $25 for all three

Drift - $5

Bumblebee - $5





MOVIE:

MISB - AOE Target Voyager Grimlock (based on FoC design) and Deluxe Silver Knight Optimus Prime - $25





War for Cybertron/Fall of Cybertron:

Megatron - $10

Kickback - $10

Ultra Magnus - $10

Jazz - $5

Sideswipe - $5

Shockwave - $10

Blaster + discs (Rewind, Eject, Sunder, Ramhorm, Steeljaw) - $20

Soundwave + discs (Ravage, Lazerbeak, Ratbat, Frenzy, Rumble) - $20





SDCC Bruticus MIB - $60

Figure has been opened, displayed, and transformed. Currently back in its box (SDCC window box) along with all instructions.





Transformers RID (20XX)

Warrior Grimlock - $8

Warrior Megatronus - $8

Warrior Ratchet - $8

Legions white Prime (from Megatronus 2-pack) - $2





TF Prime

Leader Predaking, quite large - $20

Deluxe Prowl - $8

Deluxe Rumble - $8

Cyberverse Flamewar $2







MARVEL LEGENDS:

2006 ONSLAUGHT BAF Complete - $60

Nothing new at Vic Park TRU.

