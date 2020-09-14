Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,359

First Look At Studio Series 86 Kup



Via Weibo we have an image of what seems to be our first look at the rumored Studio Series 86 Deluxe Kup. We had rumors about some Studio Series figures based on the characters of the classic G1 Transformers animated movie. We had reported some listings for Kup, Jazz and Click on the bar to see the mirrored image on this news post and then soind off on the 2005 Board!



The post







More... Via Weibo we have an image of what seems to be our first look at the rumored Studio Series 86 Deluxe Kup. We had rumors about some Studio Series figures based on the characters of the classic G1 Transformers animated movie. We had reported some listings for Kup, Jazz and Click on the bar to see the mirrored image on this news post and then soind off on the 2005 Board!The post First Look At Studio Series 86 Kup appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca