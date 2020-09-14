Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page First Look At Studio Series 86 Kup
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,359
First Look At Studio Series 86 Kup


Via Weibo we have an image of what seems to be our first look at the rumored Studio Series 86 Deluxe Kup. We had rumors about some Studio Series figures based on the characters of the classic G1 Transformers animated movie. We had reported some listings for Kup, Jazz and Click on the bar to see the mirrored image on this news post and then soind off on the 2005 Board!

The post First Look At Studio Series 86 Kup appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:51 AM   #2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 881
Re: First Look At Studio Series 86 Kup
There's a joke in here about "looking rough from just experiencing one of his war stories", but I'm too morning'd to make it
evenstaves is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers "Revenge of the Fallen" Power Bots MEGATRON - New in the Box -RARE!
Transformers
Transformers War Cybertron Seige Rainmakers 3 Pack Acid Ion Nova Storm Seekers
Transformers
1998 Transformers Beast Wars Evil Predacon Scarem Transmetal 2
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS BASIC SNAPPER TURTLE PREDACON 100% COMPLETE 1996
Transformers
Beelzeboss Upgrade Kit Untraceable Pieces For Transformers IDW Nightbeat
Transformers
Transformers Generations - Deluxe - THUNDERCRACKER - MOC - Video Game Style
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Hasbro Power Of The Primes POTP Dinobot SLUDGE New
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:20 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.