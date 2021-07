Re: Buzzworthy Bumblebee Worlds Collide Images

I'm not interested in the Partsjumper mould (especially since I just managed to get the RTS redeco of Classics Bumblebee which, aside from the lack of upper-leg rotation, still holds up really well) and I could take or leave Nemesis Primal and Fangry, but that toy-coloured Blackarachnia is just hilarious. I won't buy this set, but if I see that Blackarachnia alone on the secondary market I'll probably pick it up.



