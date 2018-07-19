|
IDW Transformers: Unicron #2 Itunes 3-page Preview
Itunes
*have shared their 3-page preview of*IDW Transformers: Unicron #2. As we should expect, Starscream makes his move for his own interests after Unicron’s attack. On the verge of destruction all help will be needed, even from old foes. Transformers: Unicron #2 John Barber & Alex Milne Bumblebee investigates a dark corner of Cybertrons past, searching for answers: what is Unicron, and why does it want to destroy Cybertron? Meanwhile, Windblade scrambles to figure out a plan as Chromia makes her returnwith a Decepticon fleet in pursuit! Expected Release: Jul 31, 2018 You can check out the mirrored images of » Continue Reading.
The TFcon Toronto 2018
will return Saturday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
Special guests:
DAVID KAYE - voices of Megatron in Beast Wars, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, and Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated
GARRY CHALK - the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, as well Optimus Prime in Armada, Energon and Cybertron
HAL RAYLE - the voices of Shrapnel and Snarl in Generation 1
DAVID MENDENHALL - Daniel Witwicky in Generation 1
DAVID WISE - Transformers Generation 1 cartoon writer
AARON ARCHER - former Transformers lead designer
JAMES ROBERTS - writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light
ALEX MILNE - More Than Meets The Eye Comic Book artist
NICK ROCHE - Last Stand of the Wreckers Writer and artist
SARA PITRE-DUROCHER - Till All Are One artist
Plus artists JOSH PEREZ, JAMES RAIZ and MATT MOYLAN