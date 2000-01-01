Today, 10:09 AM #1 Jones Machine War Join Date: Jul 2014 Location: Ontario, Canada Posts: 201 TFCON 2018 Summary & Recap - Video



Just wanted to share my experiences at TFCON 2018 in Toronto last weekend. I've put together a short video review here:



https://youtu.be/e1r4Gc_Bns8



Overall, I had a blast as always. The people were just as great as ever, and the voice actor panels were awesome. I absolutely love hearing those stories!



Dealer room definitely had a different feel this year compared to previous shows. Way more 3P and MP stuff, far fewer bins to root through for old figures, and not as much variety I found.



Still, I did find it very cool that there appeared to be a larger selection of crafts and other non-figure related TF stuff there to check out.



Finally, it was great to connect with more people this year, and found the crowd to be even more friendly and eager to chat than some other years. That was the highlight of the show for me!



