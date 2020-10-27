Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies, 5-Page Preview of Issue #4


We know what we’re dealing with here, and that’s Grimlock and Megatron facing off just before New Comic Book Day in the 5-page preview of Transformers ’84 Secrets &#38; Lies issue #4. Survey all of the attached artwork, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Simon Furman (Author), Guido Guidi (Artist, Cover Artist), Casey Coller (Cover Artist), Nick Roche (Cover Artist), John-Paul Bove (Colorist) The epic conclusion to Secrets and Lies! On Earth, Grimlock stands alone against… Megatron? Meanwhile, on Cybertron, The Wreckers take on their very first mission! The secret history of Earth and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies, 5-Page Preview of Issue #4 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



