Good news for US Collectors since the highly expected*Titans Return Cloudraker & Wingspan 2-Pack Was Found At Wallgreens In US. This 2-pack was already spotted in*Taiwan,
*Canada
*and Mexico
*and finally it has been released as a Walgreens exclusive in US. 2005 Boards member*Knormal found them*in a Walgreens in Sacramento for*$17.99 while 2005 Boards user*allew found them at*his local Walgreens in San Francisco, CA. Happy hunting for everybody. Give a visit to you local Wallgreens to try to catch this duo. You can join click on the bar to join to the discussion at the 2005 Boards.
