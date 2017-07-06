Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Titans Return Cloudraker & Wingspan 2-Pack Found At Walgreens In US


Good news for US Collectors since the highly expected*Titans Return Cloudraker &#38; Wingspan 2-Pack Was Found At Wallgreens In US. This 2-pack was already spotted in*Taiwan,*Canada*and Mexico*and finally it has been released as a Walgreens exclusive in US. 2005 Boards member*Knormal found them*in a Walgreens in Sacramento for*$17.99 while 2005 Boards user*allew found them at*his local Walgreens in San Francisco, CA. Happy hunting for everybody. Give a visit to you local Wallgreens to try to catch this duo. You can join click on the bar to join to the discussion at the 2005 Boards.

The post Titans Return Cloudraker & Wingspan 2-Pack Found At Walgreens In US appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



