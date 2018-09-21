|
Flame Toys Furai Model Nemesis Prime Available At New York Comic-Con
As a very nice surprise, courtesy of our very own newsie AzT, we can report that*Flame Toys Furai Model Nemesis Prime will be available*At New York Comic-Con. The announcement was made via the official New York Comicon Website
, and it great to have an opportunity to gran this nice black repaint of the Furai Model Optimus Prime Attack mode. The Furai Model line by Flame Toys brings simple non-transformable snap model kits which feature*over 40 movable joints which allows any pose easily. New York Comic-Con will be held from October 4 to October 7 at Javits*Center. If you are » Continue Reading.
