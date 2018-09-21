Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,097
Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Energon Igniters Nitro Series out at U.S. Retail


#FeelTheBuzz continues its sweep across retail, with TFW2005 member The Names Jon finding Energon Igniters Nitro Series wavemates Bumblebee and Optimus Prime at an Ormond Beach, FL Walmart today. Barricade, wherefore art thou? The figures are among those featured in recent videos posted to Hasbro’s*official*YouTube channel. Check out the photo and clips attached to this post, then join to the sightings news discussion on the 2005 boards!

The post Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Energon Igniters Nitro Series out at U.S. Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
