Via some Ebay listings
*we have can share for you new stock images of the upcoming Target exclusive Red Cog. This*is a new redeco of the Siege Weaponizer Cog mold but this time packaged with*5 blaster accessories with 7 interchangeable barrels and components inspired by weapons and accessories seen in the War For Cybertron cartoon, but you can also combine them in any way you like. As an extra bonus, we also have some new stock images of packaging and robot and beast mode of Buzzworthy Bumblebee Terrorsaur and Dinobot, both with a vintage Beast Wars toy new deco. » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Legacy Red Cog And Buzzworthy Bumblebee Terrorsaur & Dinobot New Stock Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...