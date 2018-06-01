Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,368

Transformers Encore?s next release ? Air Attack Optimus Primal?



Takara-Tomy’s November solicits have yielded a surprising new listing. Tucked below their Power of the Primes November solicits is an entry that translates as “TF Encore Returns Convoy”. This is big news as it confirms the Encore line is carrying on after the slightly tarnished reception it received earlier this year with the release of Car Robots Godfire Convoy, and it also indicates the line is going to carry on releasing Convoys (Optimus Primes) from across the Transformers lines’ rich history. In this case, Returns Convoy is not Star Convoy (whose line was Return of Convoy, but the Japanese character



