TonTon Review SIEGE ASTROTRAIN
Today, 01:32 PM
wesperino
Machine War
Join Date: Dec 2018
Location: Ontario
Posts: 200
TonTon Review SIEGE ASTROTRAIN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TE0QAskZSR0
I thought he would be bigger than this.
wesperino
Today, 02:00 PM
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,251
Re: TonTon Review SIEGE ASTROTRAIN
Shuttle mode's back section looks severely unfinished...
My BST list is
HERE
.
Pascal
Today, 02:16 PM
DCompose
Robot Master
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Moncton, NB
Posts: 728
Re: TonTon Review SIEGE ASTROTRAIN
I like the look of this guy.
Kevin
www.askkevanything.com
DCompose
Today, 02:47 PM
OptimusB38
Optimus B
Join Date: May 2014
Location: St Catharines
Posts: 599
Re: TonTon Review SIEGE ASTROTRAIN
Not bad , I agree it looks like he's missing some panels
OptimusB38
