Old Today, 01:32 PM   #1
wesperino
TonTon Review SIEGE ASTROTRAIN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TE0QAskZSR0

I thought he would be bigger than this.
Old Today, 02:00 PM   #2
Pascal
Re: TonTon Review SIEGE ASTROTRAIN
Shuttle mode's back section looks severely unfinished...
Old Today, 02:16 PM   #3
DCompose
Re: TonTon Review SIEGE ASTROTRAIN
I like the look of this guy.
Old Today, 02:47 PM   #4
OptimusB38
Re: TonTon Review SIEGE ASTROTRAIN
Not bad , I agree it looks like he’s missing some panels
