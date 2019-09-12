|
Encore Big Convoy With Matrix Buster Available As EB Games And Zing Exclusives In Aus
Attention Australian fans. We can report that the upcoming*Encore Big Convoy With Matrix Buster have been listed as an EB Games And Zing Exclusive In Australia. This new Encore release brings us the Big Convoy toy (in original toy colors, different from the cartoon-accurate first Encore release) that includes the massive Matrix Buster Cannon (as seen in the final battle in the Beast Wars Neo Cartoon) and a cute Navi figurine (the small navigation drone seen in the show). You can already pre-order it via EB Games
or Zing
Australian websites for $148 AUD ($101.80) with a deposit of
