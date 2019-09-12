Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Encore Big Convoy With Matrix Buster Available As EB Games And Zing Exclusives In Aus


Attention Australian fans. We can report that the upcoming*Encore Big Convoy With Matrix Buster have been listed as an EB Games And Zing Exclusive In Australia. This new Encore release brings us the Big Convoy toy (in original toy colors, different from the cartoon-accurate first Encore release) that includes the massive Matrix Buster Cannon (as seen in the final battle in the Beast Wars Neo Cartoon) and a cute Navi figurine (the small navigation drone seen in the show). You can already pre-order it via EB Games or Zing*Australian websites for $148 AUD ($101.80) with a deposit of &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Encore Big Convoy With Matrix Buster Available As EB Games And Zing Exclusives In Australia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
