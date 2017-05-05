First revealed via the new poster
for Transformers: The Last Knight, several entertainment websites including Variety
has confirmed that the movie has been brought forward by 2 days. The new release date is stated as June 21st, 2017 instead of June 23rd. Paramount has moved the release of Transformers: The Last Knight forward by two days to June 21, which is a Wednesday. It remains the studios top prospect for 2017. *** Along with this announcement, Paramount revealed that there would be an ‘exclusive look’ at the new film airing during the MTV Movie Awards this Sunday.
