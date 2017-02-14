Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,997
Robots In Disguise App Update Brings New Characters


Hasbro’s official Robots in Disguise app has updated with a slew of new characters. Some known, some fresh. 2005 Boards member Fasttrack has broken things down for us: Combiners/Activators Soundwave &#038; Torpedo Laserbeak Optimus Prime &#038; High Test Crash Combiners Lunar Force Primestrong Shocknado Dragbreak Crash Combiner / Combiner Teams Ultra Bee Menasor Galvatronus Pics from inside the app are attached after the story. Hit the discuss link to sound off!

The post Robots In Disguise App Update Brings New Characters appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
