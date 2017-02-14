Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,997

Robots In Disguise App Update Brings New Characters



Hasbro’s official Robots in Disguise app has updated with a slew of new characters. Some known, some fresh. 2005 Boards member Fasttrack has broken things down for us: Combiners/Activators Soundwave & Torpedo Laserbeak Optimus Prime & High Test Crash Combiners Lunar Force Primestrong Shocknado Dragbreak Crash Combiner / Combiner Teams Ultra Bee Menasor Galvatronus Pics from inside the app are attached after the story. Hit the discuss link to sound off!



