Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDWs Transformers: Wreckers  Tread & Circuits, 5-Page Preview of Issue #1
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,279
IDWs Transformers: Wreckers  Tread & Circuits, 5-Page Preview of Issue #1


Legendary Transformers scribe James Roberts adds his praise to this week’s incoming debut of Wreckers  Tread &#038; Circuits: Hats off to @IDW_David_M, @CandiceHan_Art, @jakemwood, Nathan Widick and my old partner in crime, the softhearted bearded hugger @JLawrence_Art Read on for the 5-page preview and additional pages introducing Mayhem, then share your thoughts about issue &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers: Wreckers  Tread & Circuits, 5-Page Preview of Issue #1 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Power of the Primes Dinobot Snarl - unopened, mint condition
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Takara AOE Advanced EXPO 2014 Nemesis Grimlock
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Age of Extinction Grimlock Studio Series 07 SS-07
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Construct-Bots Ironhide Scout Class E1:01 Hasbro Action Figure
Transformers
1998 Transformers Beast Wars Deluxe Transmetals Terrorsaur Complete
Transformers
Transformers Whirl G1 1984 Deluxe Vehicles Autobot Figure Helicopter 100%
Transformers
transformers lot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:31 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.