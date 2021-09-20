Without honor or strength, what remains of King Grimlock in issue #3? Find out in the 5-page preview after the jump, then sound off with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! King Grimlock rampages on! Confronted by the ghoulish host of the Red Wizard’s Army, Grimlock leads a band of villagers into a war against their ruler. But all is not what it seems near the Red Wizard’s compound. Will Grimlock lead them to freedom… or destruction?! Creator credits: Steve Orlando (Author), Agustin Padilla
(Artist, Cover Artist), Bryan Lee (Cover Artist), Alex Milne (Cover Artist)
