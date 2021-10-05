Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Rise Of The Beasts ? Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Scourge, Orange Truck And
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,242
Transformers Rise Of The Beasts ? Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Scourge, Orange Truck And


And in a very fast update of our previous Optimus Prime truck sighting in Cuzco, Peru, now we can share share for you several images from the filming in Maras, a small town**a small town in the Secret Valley Of The Incas area. Thanks to Facebook user*Iván Flórez Gamarra, Instagram user @ramdeenstudios, and TikTok user @pintorivasjoseraul*we have several images and videos of today’s filming location featuring: Optimus Prime, Bumblebee (in his new off-road design), Scourge and the mysterious orange tow truck. About this two truck, our 2005 Boards users have spotted it has a the same Terrorcon &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Rise Of The Beasts – Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Scourge, Orange Truck And More From Filming Location appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Robots in Disguise R.I.D. 2001 MEGATRON Ultra Class WORLDWIDE NIB
Transformers
Optimus Prime Transformers Masterpiece Hasbro MP-10 Toys R Us Exclusive New MIB
Transformers
Starscream Transformers Masterpiece Hasbro MP-07 Toys R Us Exclusive New MIB
Transformers
Star Wars Transformers Crossover lot of 9 figures used parts/repair
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Prime Cyberverse Decepticon Flamewar /Brake Neck New
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers Prime Beast Hunters - Prowl - Deluxe | Like New With Manual
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:38 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.