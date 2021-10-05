|
Transformers Rise Of The Beasts ? Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Scourge, Orange Truck And
And in a very fast update of our previous Optimus Prime truck sighting in Cuzco
, Peru, now we can share share for you several images from the filming in Maras, a small town**a small town in the Secret Valley Of The Incas area. Thanks to Facebook user*Iván Flórez Gamarra, Instagram user @ramdeenstudios
, and TikTok user @pintorivasjoseraul
*we have several images and videos of today’s filming location featuring: Optimus Prime, Bumblebee (in his new off-road design), Scourge and the mysterious orange tow truck. About this two truck, our 2005 Boards users have spotted it has a the same Terrorcon » Continue Reading.
