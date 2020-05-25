Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Generation Selects God Neptune Web Comic/Manga Part 2 Available


Takara Tomy Mall*has just uploaded the*Transformers Generation Selects God Neptune Web Comic/Manga Part 2*on their*listing for the toy. This time we have another 2-part web comic/manga which continues the story after the events at the end of God Nepturne’s first chapter (which you can find an English translation here). God Neptune has collecrted all the color weapons from the different Transformes color teams. He faces Ultra Megatron Omega now supported by Shattered Glass Optimus Prime. The battle is complicated for both God Neptune and Ultra Megatron Omega and it seems we are close to the conclusion of &#187; Continue Reading.

