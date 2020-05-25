|
Transformers Generation Selects God Neptune Web Comic/Manga Part 2 Available
Takara Tomy Mall
*has just uploaded the*Transformers Generation Selects God Neptune Web Comic/Manga Part 2*on their*listing for the toy
. This time we have another 2-part web comic/manga which continues the story after the events at the end of God Nepturne’s first chapter (which you can find an English translation here
). God Neptune has collecrted all the color weapons from the different Transformes color teams. He faces Ultra Megatron Omega now supported by Shattered Glass Optimus Prime. The battle is complicated for both God Neptune and Ultra Megatron Omega and it seems we are close to the conclusion of » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Generation Selects God Neptune Web Comic/Manga Part 2 Available
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca