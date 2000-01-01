TheToyTrove Maximal Join Date: Dec 2013 Location: St. Catharines ON Canada Posts: 99

Sponsor News - The Toy Trove - Boxing Day Sale and new Location



Remember that all prices are in Canadian Dollars.



New Location:

For those of you who haven't heard yet, The Toy Trove has moved around the corner to 27 Ontario Street In St. Catharines. Our new location is bigger, and much prettier over all. Tile floors, new colour scheme, the works. Our parking is in the same locations, but now you can park your car and walk in directly through our back door.



The Toy Trove Boxing Day Sale:

http://thetoytrove.com/store/more.asp?page=specials



Some of the Transformers highlights include:















And There's a lot more Transformers on sale. We also have general sales on all Gundam and Star Wars Model Kits, Board Games, Miniature Games, and RPG Games, and all TCG Signles.



Make sure to stop by and check us out.



