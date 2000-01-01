Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:50 AM   #1
TheToyTrove
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: St. Catharines ON Canada
Sponsor News - The Toy Trove - Boxing Day Sale and new Location
The Toy Trove is happy to announce our 2016 Boxing Day Sale. Up to 70% off items throughout the store, including lots of cool Transformers. Be sure to check out the link below for more details.

Remember that all prices are in Canadian Dollars.

New Location:
For those of you who haven't heard yet, The Toy Trove has moved around the corner to 27 Ontario Street In St. Catharines. Our new location is bigger, and much prettier over all. Tile floors, new colour scheme, the works. Our parking is in the same locations, but now you can park your car and walk in directly through our back door.

The Toy Trove Boxing Day Sale:
http://thetoytrove.com/store/more.asp?page=specials

Some of the Transformers highlights include:

MP-33 Inferno - Reg Price: $179.99 - Sale Price: $139.99

LG-31 Fortress Maximus - Reg Price: 299.99 - Sale Price: $229.99

Combiner Wars Onslaught - Reg Price: $39.99 - Sale Price: $19.99

And There's a lot more Transformers on sale. We also have general sales on all Gundam and Star Wars Model Kits, Board Games, Miniature Games, and RPG Games, and all TCG Signles.

Make sure to stop by and check us out.

Enjoy your holidays
Old Today, 01:12 PM   #2
icantbelieveit
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Montreal
Re: Sponsor News - The Toy Trove - Boxing Day Sale and new Location
Awesome price for MP33.
