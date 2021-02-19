|
Transformers Kingdom Wave 2 Voyager Released in Canada
Via friend site Cybertron.ca
we can report that the highly anticipated Transformers Kingdom Wave 2 Voyager has been released in Canada. This wave consist of fan-favorite characters Dinobot and Inferno.*They were spotted at a Walmart in Alberta by Cybertron.ca member*there_is_a_martens. Happy hunting!
