Super_Megatron
Transformers Kingdom Wave 2 Voyager Released in Canada


Via friend site Cybertron.ca we can report that the highly anticipated Transformers Kingdom Wave 2 Voyager has been released in Canada. This wave consist of fan-favorite characters Dinobot and Inferno.*They were spotted at a Walmart in Alberta by Cybertron.ca member*there_is_a_martens. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Kingdom Wave 2 Voyager Released in Canada appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



