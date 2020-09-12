Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,515
IDWs Transformers x Back To The Future: Griffith Issue #1 New York Comic Con Exclusi


A New York Comic Con event exclusive variant cover by artist Andrew Griffith for issue #1 of Transformers x Back To The Future will be made available for purchase later this week through IDW’s NYCC web store: Beginning Today, October 5th: As a special thank you to our devoted fans, the web store debuts with hard-to-find con exclusives and autographed merchandise from conventions past, many available at special discounts! Weve opened our vaults, so come see what incredible rarities youve missed from previous shows! Beginning Thursday, October 8th: IDWs new convention exclusives for Fall 2020s hottest comic books &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers x Back To The Future: Griffith Issue #1 New York Comic Con Exclusive Cover appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



