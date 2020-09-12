A New York Comic Con event exclusive variant cover by artist Andrew Griffith for issue #1
of Transformers x Back To The Future will be made available for purchase later this week through IDW’s NYCC web store:
Beginning Today, October 5th: As a special thank you to our devoted fans, the web store debuts with hard-to-find con exclusives and autographed merchandise from conventions past, many available at special discounts! Weve opened our vaults, so come see what incredible rarities youve missed from previous shows! Beginning Thursday, October 8th: IDWs new convention exclusives for Fall 2020s hottest comic books » Continue Reading.
