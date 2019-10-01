Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Haslab Unicron: Exclusive Digital Comic Bundle Revealed ? Special Cover By Andrew Gri


The Haslab Unicron Website has updated a new exclusive bonus for their loyal supporters. HasLab Unicron backers through HasbroPulse.com will now receive an EXCLUSIVE digital comic bundle, made in partnership with IDW Publishing and available only through ComiXology. This release has a new special cover by artist Andrew Griffith. A great homage to the iconic Marvel Transformers #01 comic featuring Unicron, Cyclonus, Hot Rod, Spike, Daniel and one not-so-lucky Galvatron. You can treat your optics with the mirrored cover after the jump. We are just a few days left for the Unicron crowdfunding to end. You can &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Haslab Unicron: Exclusive Digital Comic Bundle Revealed – Special Cover By Andrew Griffith appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Lame. C'mon Hasbro where is something like the extra figure that came with the Star Wars release (Khetanna)?

It was an actual figure, not some cheap little poorly painted statue.
Meh.
