|
Just WOKE-up Sale
3rd Party
KFC
- BNIB MicroRobo $30
- BNIB Ghetto blaster $30
- BNIB MuganScope $30
FansToys
- BNIB Hoodlum $140
MMC
- LNIB Reformatted Azalea Stealth Assassin $110
- BNIB Validus Shadow Ghost $90
FansProject
- BNIC Kausality K-B0ne A3U-TFCon Exclusive $70
InfiniteTransformation
- BNIB EmperorOfDestruction (KO MP36) with US/Japanese Voice Addon $120
MISC TF Shtuff
- BNIB StudioSeries Jazz $30
- BNIB Hasbro Mi Soundwave(Ipad) $50
- LNIB TF MusicLabel Frenzy &Rumble Headphones $40
Bandai
- LNIB PacificRim Saber Athena $30
- LNIB NX EdgeStyle NX-0004 (MiniRobot that looks like Predaking) $20
MarvelLegends
- BNIB MarvelStudios IronMan MKVII $25
- BNIB MarvelStudios RedSkull $25
- LNIB MarvelLegends Infinity Gauntlet $100
Open for Trades. Looking for IronFactory, Hasbro Siege, MMC, Generation Springer, SXS HotRod and Blur!!!