Today, 04:39 PM #1 dang3ross Generation 2 Join Date: Aug 2014 Location: Toronto Posts: 130 Just WOKE-up Sale 3rd Party



KFC

- BNIB MicroRobo $30

- BNIB Ghetto blaster $30

- BNIB MuganScope $30



FansToys

- BNIB Hoodlum $140



MMC

- LNIB Reformatted Azalea Stealth Assassin $110

- BNIB Validus Shadow Ghost $90



FansProject

- BNIC Kausality K-B0ne A3U-TFCon Exclusive $70



InfiniteTransformation

- BNIB EmperorOfDestruction (KO MP36) with US/Japanese Voice Addon $120



MISC TF Shtuff



- BNIB StudioSeries Jazz $30

- BNIB Hasbro Mi Soundwave(Ipad) $50

- LNIB TF MusicLabel Frenzy &Rumble Headphones $40



Bandai

- LNIB PacificRim Saber Athena $30

- LNIB NX EdgeStyle NX-0004 (MiniRobot that looks like Predaking) $20



MarvelLegends

- BNIB MarvelStudios IronMan MKVII $25

- BNIB MarvelStudios RedSkull $25

- LNIB MarvelLegends Infinity Gauntlet $100



Open for Trades. Looking for IronFactory, Hasbro Siege, MMC, Generation Springer, SXS HotRod and Blur!!!

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

