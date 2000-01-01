Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Just WOKE-up Sale
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:39 PM   #1
dang3ross
Generation 2
dang3ross's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2014
Location: Toronto
Posts: 130
Just WOKE-up Sale
3rd Party

KFC
- BNIB MicroRobo $30
- BNIB Ghetto blaster $30
- BNIB MuganScope $30

FansToys
- BNIB Hoodlum $140

MMC
- LNIB Reformatted Azalea Stealth Assassin $110
- BNIB Validus Shadow Ghost $90

FansProject
- BNIC Kausality K-B0ne A3U-TFCon Exclusive $70

InfiniteTransformation
- BNIB EmperorOfDestruction (KO MP36) with US/Japanese Voice Addon $120

MISC TF Shtuff

- BNIB StudioSeries Jazz $30
- BNIB Hasbro Mi Soundwave(Ipad) $50
- LNIB TF MusicLabel Frenzy &Rumble Headphones $40

Bandai
- LNIB PacificRim Saber Athena $30
- LNIB NX EdgeStyle NX-0004 (MiniRobot that looks like Predaking) $20

MarvelLegends
- BNIB MarvelStudios IronMan MKVII $25
- BNIB MarvelStudios RedSkull $25
- LNIB MarvelLegends Infinity Gauntlet $100

Open for Trades. Looking for IronFactory, Hasbro Siege, MMC, Generation Springer, SXS HotRod and Blur!!!
dang3ross is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Siege War For Cybertron Deluxe Class Ratchet WFC-S34 Exclusive
Transformers
Iron Factory EX-16H Pink Assassin 3rd Party Transformers CW Hunter Arcee
Transformers
Watch Transformers Vintage 80s Game Watch Robot Watch Wrist
Transformers
Vintage Bandai Matchbox SDF-1 Robotech Macross Transformer 1984 Japan 15 1/4"
Transformers
Transformers Siege War for Cybertron WFC Deluxe Autobot Ratchet MISB!!
Transformers
Factory sealed Transformers Human Allance Mudflap- No Reserve LQQK.
Transformers
Shuraking SRK-02 Growl - BRAND NEW SEALED - TRANSFORMERS
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:59 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.