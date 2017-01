Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,792

Transformers: The Last Knight ? TV Spot #3: Stay And Fight



Third TV Spot for Transformers: The Last Knight has been revealed. Very much like previous spots, this one too borrows from the first trailer. Focus of this spot is lead actress*Isabela Moner‘s statement “I want to stay and I want to fight“. Check out the new TV Spot, below:



