Old Today, 04:51 PM   #1
lothos
Generation 1
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Abbotsford
Posts: 65
I know this is a long shot but...
Is there anyone out there who bought the Deluxe WFC-S26 Autobot Alphastrike Counterforce 3-Pack for the differently colored Sideswipe and doesn't care about SLAMDANCE, or (REALLY LONG SHOT) bought the WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike Squadron 4-Pack for Shrute, Fracas, and Terror-daxtyl and doesn't really need another Skywarp?

Just checking....
I have nostalgia for Raindance/Grandslam as they were the last TF I bought some 20+ years ago before I started collecting again with Combiner Wars...

And Skywarp... Well you can't break up original 3 seekers.

Anyways if anyone is looking exhange either Slamdance or Skywarp in exchange for currency let me know how much and I will see if I can swing it.

Thx
