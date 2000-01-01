|
I know this is a long shot but...
Is there anyone out there who bought the Deluxe WFC-S26 Autobot Alphastrike Counterforce 3-Pack for the differently colored Sideswipe and doesn't care about SLAMDANCE, or (REALLY LONG SHOT) bought the WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike Squadron 4-Pack for Shrute, Fracas, and Terror-daxtyl and doesn't really need another Skywarp?
Just checking....
I have nostalgia for Raindance/Grandslam as they were the last TF I bought some 20+ years ago before I started collecting again with Combiner Wars...
And Skywarp... Well you can't break up original 3 seekers.
Anyways if anyone is looking exhange either Slamdance or Skywarp in exchange for currency let me know how much and I will see if I can swing it.
Thx