Transformers Legacy Wave 3 Deluxe and Leader Official Images

Enter the dragon? and some cars and a tank! Thanks to Amazon.co.uk , we have some official images of Legacy wave 3?s deluxes and leader class figure. This includes deluxe figures Dead End, Crankcase, Skullgrin, Blanker (Pointblank) and leader class Beast Wars Dragon Megatron! These images give us our first look at Crankcase in his vehicle mode! Check out the images after the jump.