Alec Willows the voice of Beast Wars Tarantulas to attend TFcon Toronto 2017 Alec Willows will be a guest at the 2017 convention in Toronto. Known to Transformers fans as the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Mr. Willows will be appearing all weekend meeting with attendees.



TFcon Toronto – The world's largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT the voice of G1 Devastator, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER and Transformers comic book artists ALEX MILNE and SARA PITRE-DUROCHER. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available. Attendee registration will be available in the near future.

