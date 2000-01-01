TFcon is proud to announce that Alec Willows
will be a guest at the 2017 convention in Toronto. Known to Transformers fans as the voice of Tarantulas
in Beast Wars
, Mr. Willows will be appearing all weekend meeting with attendees.
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists ALEX MILNE
and SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Attendee registration will be available in the near future.