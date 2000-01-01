Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:17 AM   #1
Laz
Generation 1
Join Date: Nov 2021
Location: Toronto
Posts: 37
Powercore combiners
So my son got two different powercore combiners for Christmas and he's driving me nuts for more, I'm wondering if they're harder to get but I've not really looked into them. I know he has bombshock and mudslinger sets but idk too much about the rest
