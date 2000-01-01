Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Looking to buy Maketoys Pandinus and Planet x Dino set
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:09 AM   #1
Optimus Puto
Generation 2
Join Date: Apr 2016
Location: canada
Posts: 100
Looking to buy Maketoys Pandinus and Planet x Dino set
Just as the Ad says... im paypal ready and cash in hand. Pls let me know
Optimus Puto is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers TRU Exclusive Masterpiece Soundwave MP-02 Authentic
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Universe 25th Anniversary Optimus Prime G1 series
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Generations Titan Class METROPLEX BRAND NEW Sealed MISB
Transformers
30th Anniversary Hasbro Transformers Generations Metroplex Titan Class Complete
Transformers
Transformers Lot 30 Various Beast Wars
Transformers
Iron Factory Ex-03 Sonictech 3rd Party Transformers Blaster
Transformers
Vintage Transformers Jetfire Hasbro Toy
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:22 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.