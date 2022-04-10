Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,111

Transformers R.E.D Galvatron In-Hand Images



Via PrimevsPrime on YouTube we have some nice in-hand images of the new Transformers R.E.D Galvatron. We have a closer look a this new G1 Galvatron action figure showing his poseability and accessories which include a Matrix with chain, a backdrop (inspired by the Megatron into Galvatron transformation scene from the movie), 3 pairs of interchangeable hands and a pair of blast effects (originally released with R.E.D. Cheetor). We also ahve some comparison shots next to R.E.D Megatron and Reformatting Megatron. Check all the images after the break, as well as PrimevsPrime video review, and then let us know your



Via PrimevsPrime on YouTube we have some nice in-hand images of the new Transformers R.E.D Galvatron. We have a closer look a this new G1 Galvatron action figure showing his poseability and accessories which include a Matrix with chain, a backdrop (inspired by the Megatron into Galvatron transformation scene from the movie), 3 pairs of interchangeable hands and a pair of blast effects (originally released with R.E.D. Cheetor). We also ahve some comparison shots next to R.E.D Megatron and Reformatting Megatron. Check all the images after the break, as well as PrimevsPrime video review, and then let us know your

