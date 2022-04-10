Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:51 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,111
Transformers R.E.D Galvatron In-Hand Images


Via PrimevsPrime on YouTube we have some nice in-hand images of the new Transformers R.E.D Galvatron. We have a closer look a this new G1 Galvatron action figure showing his poseability and accessories which include a Matrix with chain, a backdrop (inspired by the Megatron into Galvatron transformation scene from the movie), 3 pairs of interchangeable hands and a pair of blast effects (originally released with R.E.D. Cheetor). We also ahve some comparison shots next to R.E.D Megatron and Reformatting Megatron. Check all the images after the break, as well as PrimevsPrime video review, and then let us know your &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers R.E.D Galvatron In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Super_Megatron is offline
Old Today, 04:17 PM   #2
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 3,612
Re: Transformers R.E.D Galvatron In-Hand Images
Now these are gonna shelf warm.
alternatorfan is online now
Old Today, 05:05 PM   #3
ssjgoku22
Nexus Maximus
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 2,250
Re: Transformers R.E.D Galvatron In-Hand Images
I actually like how this Galvatron came out. Face isn't quite right, but the rest of the aesthetics and the articulation look great. Might pick this one up.
ssjgoku22 is online now
