Interview with John Warden and Lynsey Bernier On Making Transformers


Courtesy of Slate.com*we can share for you a very interesting interview with*John Warden and Lynsey Bernier On Making Transformers. As you may know, John Warden is Transformers Senior Design Manager and*Lynsey Bernier is Transformers Senior Project Engineer at Hasbro, and they talk about how they do their jobs. On this 40-minute audio interview they reveal the fun, nerdiness, and math that goes into making our beloved transforming robots. You can listen to the interview here and then you can share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

