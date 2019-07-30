|
Interview with John Warden and Lynsey Bernier On Making Transformers
Courtesy of Slate.com
*we can share for you a very interesting interview with*John Warden and Lynsey Bernier On Making Transformers. As you may know, John Warden is Transformers Senior Design Manager and*Lynsey Bernier is Transformers Senior Project Engineer at Hasbro, and they talk about how they do their jobs. On this 40-minute audio interview they reveal the fun, nerdiness, and math that goes into making our beloved transforming robots. You can listen to the interview here
and then you can share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post Interview with John Warden and Lynsey Bernier On Making Transformers
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.