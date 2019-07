Transformers voice actor Paul Eiding to attend TFcon DC 2019

TFcon is very happy to welcome*Paul Eiding*the voices of*Perceptor*and*Quintesson*in Transformers Generation 1 to TFcon DC 2019.* He is also well known as Colonel Roy Campbell in the*Metal Gear Solid*video game franchise.* Paul will be taking part in Q&A panels and autograph sessions with the attendees of America's largest fan-run Transformers convention.* Paul Eiding is presented by* Ages Three and Up .