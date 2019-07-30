|
Transformers voice actor Paul Eiding to attend TFcon DC 2019
TFcon is very happy to welcome*Paul Eiding*the voices of*Perceptor*and*Quintesson*in Transformers Generation 1 to TFcon DC 2019.* He is also well known as Colonel Roy Campbell in the*Metal Gear Solid*video game franchise.* Paul will be taking part in Q&A panels and autograph sessions with the attendees of Americas largest fan-run Transformers convention.* Paul Eiding is presented by*Ages Three and Up
. DC AREA TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists Shop America’s Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at*https://www.tfcon.com/tickets
