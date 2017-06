Transformers: The Last Knight Voyager Class Scorn In-Hand Images

Courtesy of 2005 Boards Member blacklai, we have with us a set of in-hand images of Transformers: The Last Knight Voyager Class Scorn. Scorn is the 5th voyager of the line and will accompany its Wave 3 partner Nitro Zeus. As with Decepticon Nitro before , Scorn portrayed in these images is a production sample. While the robot mode is significantly larger than Age Of Extinction Deluxe Scorn, it is amazing to see that the Dinosaur mode is about the same size, when compared. Check out the images, after the jump.