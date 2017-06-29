|
Transformers: The Last Knight Voyager Class Scorn In-Hand Images
Courtesy of 2005 Boards Member blacklai, we have with us
a set of in-hand images of Transformers: The Last Knight Voyager Class Scorn. Scorn is the 5th voyager of the line and will accompany its Wave 3 partner Nitro Zeus. As with Decepticon Nitro before
, Scorn portrayed in these images is a production sample. While the robot mode is significantly larger than Age Of Extinction Deluxe Scorn, it is amazing to see that the Dinosaur mode is about the same size, when compared. Check out the images, after the jump.  
The post Transformers: The Last Knight Voyager Class Scorn In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.