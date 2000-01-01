Fear or Courage Beasty Join Date: Apr 2008 Location: Pickering Posts: 348

Fear or Courage will be at the 80s Toy Expo, here's what he's selling. I'll be at the show on October 3rd, sharing a table with a few other sellers. For now, this thread's for reserving anything you want. Once the convention's over, I'll open it up to general sales.

Prices are negotiable, go ahead and shoot me an offer, especially if you're gonna take a bunch. I can take some photos, too, if requested.



I was never a MIB/MOC collector, so everything is loose, with no box, unless otherwise noted. However, everything’s been kept in a clean environment, and taken care of. Also, most figures post-Unicron-Trilogy have instructions. Finally, anything with significant production flaws or damage has them noted in good faith, and I’ll give everything a double-checking again before selling it.



Listings by toyline, oldest to newest, with non-TF and 3P at the bottom.



Beast Wars (Note: These are in pretty good shape, but are from childhood, so they all have minor paint wear/slightly dinged chrome. Nothing too bad, though, and I'll take photos if requested):

Transmetal Optimus Primal (no accessories) $20

Tigerhawk $50



Beast Machines:

Mega Cheetor (minor chrome wear) $30

Deluxe Thrust $25

Mega Rattrap $30



Robots in Disguise 2001:

X-Brawn $30

Super X-Brawn $30

Prowl $30

Junker Prowl (both doors broken off, chest chrome chipped, missile split, all accessories and door itself present) $2

Spychanger Optimus Prime $15



Armada:

Megatron with Leader-1 (Perfect condition, electronics still work) $40



Robot Masters (Note: All of them come with boxes):

Skywarp/Thundercracker set: $60

Starscream (missing instructions) $20

Optimus Primal: $60

Beast Megatron (missing part of packaging) $60.

Wrecker Hook: $30

Bound Rogue: $30

Delta Seeker/X-Gunner set: $60



Revoltech (all figures include boxes):

Optimus Prime (original, smaller Dreamwave-style one) $30

Megatron $30

Starscream $25 (Handle of Megatron Pistol no longer attaches)

Hot Rod $25 (Missing base of figure stand)



Revenge of the Fallen:

Legends Devastator Set: $40



Reveal the Shield:

Deluxe Bumblebee $30



Generations 1.0:

Scourge $15



Dark of the Moon:

Dinobots Lot (Catilla, Dualor, Rav, Triceradon). $10 for lot

Deluxe Starscream, $15



Prime:

Voyager Megatron $40



Thrilling 30:

Hoist $20



Titans Return:

Laser Prime, from Chaos on Velocitron Set, $50



Power of the Primes:

Windcharger: $5



The Last Knight:

Deluxe Hot Rod, $15

Voyager Optimus with Toyhax stickers APPLIED, and bonus Nemesis Prime sheet: $25



Siege:

Starscream $30

Red Alert $15

Sideswipe (with box, no plastic insert) $15

Galaxy Upgrade Optimus Prime: $65



Netflix:

Optimus Prime with Enerax and Sheeldron, with box: $65



Generations Selects:

MISB G2 (Green) Megatron. I ordered two by accident, so this is completely unopened. $40





Third Party Masterpiece:

Maketoys Remastered G2 Screamer TFCon Exclusive (comes in packaging): $140

Fanstoys Hoodlum (Hot Rod) Complete with box, is from a later production run, so doesn't have the paint chip on the car hood: $130





Non-TF:

Figma Splatoon Inkling Girl, missing laces on one shoe, otherwise complete and mint in box, $50

Bionicle Matorans Dalu and Velika $30 for pair __________________

Sales Thread:



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=65217



Feedback Thread:



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=65018

__________________Sales Thread:Feedback Thread: Last edited by Fear or Courage; Today at 05:52 PM .