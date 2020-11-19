|
Transformers Cyberverse Wave 4 Deluxe Thunderhowl Out In Australia
Attention Australian collectors! Via Ozformers
*we can confirm that the*Transformers Cyberverse Wave 4 Deluxe Thunderhowl is out in Australia. This is the final Cyberverse Deluxe figure which includes the last piece required (the head) to complete the Build-A-Figure Maccadam.*Thunderhowl was found at*Kmart in New South Wales. Happy hunting!
