TFC Toys S.T. Commander (Rolling Thunder Optimus) Color Prototype Images

Via a post on* HK-TF ???????? *Facebook group, we have images of the color prototype*TFC Toys S.T. Commander (Rolling Thunder Optimus). This incarnation of Optimus Prime is based on a G.I Joe Transformers concept art by Don Figueroa. Optimus Prime is coming as a* powerful and heavily armed G.I Joe Rolling Thunder. The new images show the figure in both modes with all the accessories, guns and missiles*around.* This awesome figure can be already found for pre-order in 2 different colors: A classic G1 red and white colors and a special Jungle camo version.