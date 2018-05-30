|
TFC Toys S.T. Commander (Rolling Thunder Optimus) Color Prototype Images
Via a post on*HK-TF ????????
*Facebook group, we have images of the color prototype*TFC Toys S.T. Commander (Rolling Thunder Optimus). This incarnation of Optimus Prime is based on a G.I Joe Transformers concept art by Don Figueroa. Optimus Prime is coming as a* powerful and heavily armed G.I Joe Rolling Thunder. The new images show the figure in both modes with all the accessories, guns and missiles*around.* This awesome figure can be already found for pre-order in our sponsors below in 2 different colors: A classic G1 red and white colors and a special Jungle camo version. This awesome figure » Continue Reading.
