|
New Target Exclusives Officially Revealed ? Cyberverse Warrior Slipstream, Rainmakers
The official Transformers instagram account has updated their stories and revealed a handful of upcoming Target Exclusives set for the Fall. First up, and widely already deduced, is the Siege Rainmakers three pack. This three pack has already been showing up in stores, so be sure to keep an eye out for it if you want to bolster your seeker army. Speaking of seekers, they have given us our first look at Slipstream! Slipstream will be getting a Warrior class figure in the Cyberverse line as one of these Target Exclusives. Finally, the Elite Class Spark Armor Cheetor (who has » Continue Reading.
The post New Target Exclusives Officially Revealed – Cyberverse Warrior Slipstream, Rainmakers 3-pack, Spark Armor Cheetor
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.