In-Hand Images of Studio Series Deluxe Dropkick & Leader DOTM Optimus Prime
has shared pics of a pair of Studio Series for our enjoyment today. First up is SS-46 Studio Series Dropkick. The second version of the character in the Studio Series line. However, this version gives us a more onscreen faithful look as well as his muscle-car alternate mode. The pics included show various angles in both modes, but no comparison shots. Second, we have SS-35 Leader Class Dark Of The Moon Optimus Prime. This release is the previous use of the Optimus Prime mold, which was released as a voyager. Now, it’s coming packaged in » Continue Reading.
.