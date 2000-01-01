Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:20 PM   #1
Mike
Robot Master
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Peterborough
Posts: 718
Studio Series Lot
Studio Series Lot for sale $200


All like new, complete with all original packaging (optional)


Optimus Prime
Jetfire
Ironhide
Ratchet
Jazz
Megatron
Starscream
Blackout w/Scorponok
Brawl
Bonecrusher
Barricade




Click image for larger version Name: $_59.JPG Views: 31 Size: 60.5 KB ID: 44236   Click image for larger version Name: trtr.jpg Views: 26 Size: 86.2 KB ID: 44237  
