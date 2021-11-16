Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDW?s Transformers: War?s End, Debuts February 2022


With Shattered Glass, King Grimlock and Wreckers ? Tread &#038; Circuits each approaching the end of their respective runs, prepare your February 2022 pull list for a new Transformers title waiting in the wings: the four-issue War’s End whose creative team includes author Brian Ruckley, editor David Mariotte and artists Jack Lawrence, Angel Hernandez, and E.J. Su. “War’s End is about unfinished business: for both the characters and for Cybertron as a whole,” says Ruckley. “It’s the return of Cybertron’s traumatic past to upend its present… and answers the question: If your planet has at its core the &#187; Continue Reading.

