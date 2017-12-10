Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Power Of The Primes Wave 1 Legends, Deluxe And Voyagers Sighted In Canada


Transformers: Generations*Power Of The Primes Wave 1 (including the Voyagers) has been sighted in Canada. Members from Cybertron.ca are reporting their first sighting from*a Toronto area Walmart. The first wave of the new line includes: Legends: Slash, Beachcomber &#38; Windcharger* Deluxe: Swoop, Slug, Jazz &#38; Dreadwind Voyager: Grimlock &#38; Starscream Legends class figures are priced at CAD 12.97, Deluxe Class for CAD 19.97 and Voyager Class is priced at CAD 29.97. We are yet to see the Leader Class figures of Optimus Prime and Rodimus Prime. You can check out the images mirrored below. Head on over to Cybertron.CA &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Power Of The Primes Wave 1 Legends, Deluxe And Voyagers Sighted In Canada appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



