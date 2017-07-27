|
Official Transformers Expo In Spain
2005 Boards member*Tanafor we have pictures of the*Official Transformers Expo In Spain. A new official Transformers expo has been inaugurated in Madrid, Spain. It will be open until August 12. It’s a cool little expo with figures from all eras from G1 to The Last Knight with nice touches like customs and other surprises. The expo is*sanctioned and promoted by Hasbro via the official Hasbro Transformers Spain Facebook
. If you live in Spain, be sure to*visit it at El Corte Inglés, Goya St. 76, Madrid. You can check some key pictures after the jump, and share your opinions at » Continue Reading.
