Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Official Transformers Expo In Spain
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 38,434
Official Transformers Expo In Spain


2005 Boards member*Tanafor we have pictures of the*Official Transformers Expo In Spain. A new official Transformers expo has been inaugurated in Madrid, Spain. It will be open until August 12. It’s a cool little expo with figures from all eras from G1 to The Last Knight with nice touches like customs and other surprises. The expo is*sanctioned and promoted by Hasbro via the official Hasbro Transformers Spain Facebook. If you live in Spain, be sure to*visit it at El Corte Inglés, Goya St. 76, Madrid. You can check some key pictures after the jump, and share your opinions at &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Official Transformers Expo In Spain appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


TFcon Toronto  The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE, ALEX MILNE, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER, ANDREW GRIFFITH, JAMES RAIZ and JOSH PEREZ. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Lot Prowl Smokescreen Streak Hoist Sideswipe Red Alert Sunstreaker
Transformers
Transformers Prime Robots In Disguise Megatron Deluxe
Transformers
Transformers Takara Scourge Ratbat Blitzwing Cyclonus Sweep Darkwing Universe G1
Transformers
Huge collection of G1 transformers from the 80's!!!
Transformers
Kenner 1987 M.A.S.K MASK Dynamo MIB Boxed Bruce Stato Split Seconds
Transformers
Vintage Transformers Toy Lot G1
Transformers
Transformers Steeljaw, Ramhorn & Overkill Mini-Cassette G1
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:14 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.