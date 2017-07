Official Transformers Expo In Spain

A new official Transformers expo has been inaugurated in Madrid, Spain. It will be open until August 12. It's a cool little expo with figures from all eras from G1 to The Last Knight with nice touches like customs and other surprises. The expo is sanctioned and promoted by Hasbro via the official Hasbro Transformers Spain Facebook. If you live in Spain, be sure to visit it at El Corte Inglés, Goya St. 76, Madrid.