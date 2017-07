Lorenzo di Bonaventura Further Explains Bumblebee, Transformers 6 And The Last Knight

Speaking to Den Of Geeks , producer Lorenzo di Bonaevntura briefly explained few things regarding the upcoming movie Transformers Universe: Bumblebee. "We are starting to shoot a week from today. We had decided to do this well before (The Last Knight) had come out. Our feeling was that we wanted to give the audience a different experience. Bumblebee's designed to be a more intimate movie. There's many fewer Transformers in it. It's set in 1987, so it actually predates all of Michael's movies and therefore is not burdened by the history of those, 'cause it predates it. You have a